A 41-year-old man was sitting in his car at a car wash when a stray bullet took his life

A stray bullet has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man at a northeast Houston car wash.

The man, identified as Jason Jolley, was struck by gunfire at about 10 p.m. Sunday night while sitting in his car, across the street at a car wash on Homestead Road near Little York and Eastex Freeway.

According to police, a block party was ongoing in the neighborhood. Afterward, two parties were involved in an altercation in a grocery-store parking lot. When one car pulled away, shots were fired.





An investigation is under way into the incident.