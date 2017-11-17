Menu
According to school officials, a student at Sterling High School was arrested Wednesday when it was discovered he tried to bring a loaded gun to campus.


The gun was discovered after another student reported it to school administration, and thankfully didn’t make it too far onto school grounds, as the student carrying it was stopped before he entered the building.

No one was injured, and despite appearances, officials say there’s no sign the student intended to harm anyone with the gun. Their statement reads:

A student reported that another student had a handgun to both an administrator and to Crime Stoppers. The student with the gun was apprehended on school property, but outside the building, and placed under arrest at approximately 8:15 a.m. The gun was loaded, but thankfully there were no injuries, and there is no indication the student intended to harm anyone. We applaud the student who reported the gun, and always encourage students and staff to speak up when they believe there is a situation that could compromise safety.

A Baytown-area high school student is arrested for possession of a loaded gun just in time Rare Media Library
