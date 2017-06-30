A Baytown woman was involved in a bizarre road rage incident, but things ended in a zip

One person has found a new use for zip ties.
On Tuesday June 27, a woman tried to back out of a parking space at Joe V’s grocery store in Baytown, when she saw a grocery cart following along with her car.
Yesenia Molina told a news crew, “I just got in my car, I was on the phone, and I noticed a little cart moving as I backed up.”
Molina got out to inspect the cart and found it zip-tied to the front of her car.
She thinks the cart was tied on by the driver of a big truck who had been parked in front of her vehicle.
Molina said she believes the driver was retaliating against her for parking directly in front of the truck.
The local police agreed the cart was possibly zip-tied to her car in retaliation, though there is no evidence to prove the allegations.
However, according to officials, a person caught zip-tying a cart to a vehicle could be arrested for criminal mischief.
Things to think about before you tie one off next time.