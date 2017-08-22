A beloved Houston Mexican restaurant is changing hands, but don’t fret just yet

The owners of Houston’s famous Cyclone Anaya’s Mexican Kitchen have decided to throw in the towel of the brand started by and named after their father and Mexican wrestler, but plan to bring a new idea into the restaurant-ring.

The former owners, Ricardo “Rico” Valencia and his sister Vienna Valencia Bement, will test out a Tex-Mex concept with a more casual dining experience than their previous restaurant. The new restaurant will be named Cycle Anaya’s Tex-Mex Cantina, located just outside of the Houston market.





The siblings sold the Mexican Kitchen with six area locations to the Heritage Restaurant Group, part of the Dhanani Group.

The buyers recently purchased 26 La Madeleine restaurants in Houston, Austin, and Louisiana.

“Cyclone Anaya’s is a beloved Houston institution with deep roots in our community, just like us,” said Shoukat Dhanani, owner of Heritage Restaurant Group. “We’re excited to continue the same tradition of classic Tex-Mex fare and world-class service that garnered so many fans throughout the years.”