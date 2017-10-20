A bit of local Voodoo magic will be dispensed on behalf of the Astros for a win against the Yankees

In what has been a magical season for the Houston Astros, the team happens to have a voodoo expert in town ready to put the evil eye on the Bronx Bombers to overcome a 3-2 deficit in the American League Championship Series.

The voodoo practitioner, who goes by the name “Absolem,” performed a “binding ceremony” at his shop in midtown Houston yesterday in an effort to confound and confuse the New York Yankees as they come to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 Friday night.

If the Astros win, the teams will face off in Game 7 Saturday, with the winner going to World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.





Absolem’s ceremony did not include stuffed dolls of Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia or outfielder Aaron Judge pierced with stick pins. Instead, he placed a list of Yankee players in a jar filled with cigar smoke. The ceremony also included rum, cigars, drummers and a live ball python.

“That smoke will cloud their thoughts, cloud their eyes, maybe misguage the ball, things like that. We guarantee results,” he told a local TV station. “It’s going to be a great day for the Astros.”

The Astros will need all the help they can get as they face Yankees ace Luis Severino in this elimination game. Houston will send late-season acquisition and former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the mound to keep their season alive.

Despite inviting reporters to the ceremony, Absolem did not reveal if he could find a way to raise the Astros bullpen arms from the dead.