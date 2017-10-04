A car struck a woman in northwest Houston, but the driver’s actions may have prevented criminal charges

A woman in northwest Houston died last night after being hit by a car as she crossed the street.

According to Houston Police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Wirt and Kilburn roads when the woman was crossing the street with a shopping cart.

Investigators say the driver stopped to call 911.

Because the driver stopped to render aid, police say charges are not expected to be filed.

This is a developing story.