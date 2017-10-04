A car struck a woman in northwest Houston, but the driver’s actions may have prevented criminal charges
Screen shot of maps.google.com
Rare Houston

A car struck a woman in northwest Houston, but the driver’s actions may have prevented criminal charges

Article will continue after advertisement

A woman in northwest Houston died last night after being hit by a car as she crossed the street.

RELATED: Father of two-year-old tragically dies in hit and run

According to Houston Police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Wirt and Kilburn roads when the woman was crossing the street with a shopping cart.

Investigators say the driver stopped to call 911.

RELATED: Disturbing video shows the moment a teen on a bike was plowed into in a hit and run


Because the driver stopped to render aid, police say charges are not expected to be filed.

This is a developing story.

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement