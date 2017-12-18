Menu
big rivers waterpark groundbreaking cropped Read this Next

After delays, Grand Texas' construction is underway for a new water and theme park for Houston
Advertisement

A Pearland police officer dressed in uniform and in a police vehicle was arrested for driving while intoxicated, prompting his department to launch an investigation.


RELATED: Pearland 6-year-old accused of making terrorist threats at school

Michael Gebert, 42, has worked at the Pearland Police Department since 2001. In 2012, he was named the department’s Traffic Division Officer of the Year for his “proactive handling of citizen traffic complaints to increase the safety of the motoring public,” according to police records.

Following the incident, Gebert was placed on administration leave while the investigation is underway. He is out on bond.

RELATED: Possible measles outbreak in Texas county has school officials on guard

A decorated Pearland officer charged with driving while intoxicated in the company car Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Graffiti artist ‘Nekst’ may no longer be in Houston, but his artwork and legacy live on
Rare Houston

Graffiti artist ‘Nekst’ may no longer be in Houston, but his artwork and legacy live on

,
Some state leaders claim Texas is getting schooled in graduation rates, but the data is disputed
Rare Houston

Some state leaders claim Texas is getting schooled in graduation rates, but the data is disputed

Dallas newspaper names a Houstonian ‘Texan of the Year’ for his bipartisan leadership during Harvey’s rancor
Rare Houston

Dallas newspaper names a Houstonian ‘Texan of the Year’ for his bipartisan leadership during Harvey’s rancor

,
Award-winning Chef Shepherd says he’s cooking up big changes for Houston’s Underbelly
Rare Houston

Award-winning Chef Shepherd says he’s cooking up big changes for Houston’s Underbelly

,
Where the Heart is: The story of one family’s move to Texas and finding home in Houston
Rare Houston

Where the Heart is: The story of one family’s move to Texas and finding home in Houston

,
Advertisement