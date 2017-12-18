A Pearland police officer dressed in uniform and in a police vehicle was arrested for driving while intoxicated, prompting his department to launch an investigation.





Michael Gebert, 42, has worked at the Pearland Police Department since 2001. In 2012, he was named the department’s Traffic Division Officer of the Year for his “proactive handling of citizen traffic complaints to increase the safety of the motoring public,” according to police records.

Following the incident, Gebert was placed on administration leave while the investigation is underway. He is out on bond.

