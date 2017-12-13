Menu
Texas Read this Next

These are the most 'unusually popular' people in Texas according to your Google searches
Advertisement

A Burger King employee in Amarillo, Texas, may have saved a diabetic woman’s life.

RELATED: Hero boy steered car to safety after 70-year-old man suffered a diabetic episode


According to the Houston Chronicle, 61-year-old Rebecca Boening had to pull her car off I-40 Wednesday, Dec. 6, when her heart started racing and she began to feel shaky and weak.

Knowing her blood sugar was dangerously low, Boening drove to the first restaurant she saw after getting off the interstate. She pulled up to a Burger King where Tina Hardy, who knew the warning signs of a diabetic, was working.

“Her voice was shaky and she was slurring a little. She told me that she’s diabetic,” Hardy said in an interview. “After I told her the total, I made her ice cream and ran it out to her knowing she was in desperate need of the sugar.”

Hardy’s husband is diabetic, so she was able to recognize Boening’s symptoms right away, and asked her to park near the drive-thru window until Hardy could be sure she was alright.

“When she felt better and the other customers were gone she pulled back into my window and thanked me and asked for my manager,” said Hardy. “After she spoke with my manager I went back to the window and gave her permission to take my picture. It was a pleasure helping her”

The photo has racked up 199,000 shared and 344,000 likes on Facebook since it was posted.

“If you appreciate what this special woman did please share this story. Hopefully Tina Hardy will receive the recognition that she truly deserves from the public and from the big bosses at Burger King,” Boening wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Girls hailed as heroes for saving diabetic mother

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson announce they’re expecting not 1, but 2 bundles of joy

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson announce they’re expecting not 1, but 2 bundles of joy

These are the most ‘unusually popular’ people in Texas according to your Google searches

These are the most ‘unusually popular’ people in Texas according to your Google searches

Roy Moore lost. So did Donald Trump and Steve Bannon

Roy Moore lost. So did Donald Trump and Steve Bannon

There’s been a stunning upset in the Alabama special election

There’s been a stunning upset in the Alabama special election

New texts between FBI agent fired from Mueller investigation and his alleged mistress show political bias

New texts between FBI agent fired from Mueller investigation and his alleged mistress show political bias

Houston’s SantaCon pub crawl is back, and this year, it’s for the naughty and the nice
Rare Houston

Houston’s SantaCon pub crawl is back, and this year, it’s for the naughty and the nice

,
Lakewood Church associate pastor, reality TV star, to take over South Carolina megachurch
Rare Houston

Lakewood Church associate pastor, reality TV star, to take over South Carolina megachurch

,
These are the most ‘unusually popular’ people in Texas according to your Google searches
Rare Houston

These are the most ‘unusually popular’ people in Texas according to your Google searches

,
A million dollar neighborhood wants to ban photo shoots, but there are a few thoughts from City of Houston
Rare Houston

A million dollar neighborhood wants to ban photo shoots, but there are a few thoughts from City of Houston

,
Advertisement