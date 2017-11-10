A donut store heist in Houston leaves the clerk in shock, but are the customers complaining?

The release of surveillance video at a donut store on Houston’s north side shows how one thief tried to keep the customers happy.

Two thieves jumped over the counter, one holding a handgun to the clerk while the other took customer’s cell phones. As two of the robbers ran out of the store, the remaining thief took some donuts from behind the counter and handed them out to the stunned customers.

The robbery occurred Oct. 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Shipley’s Do-Nuts shop on the 6600 block of North Shepherd. The Houston Police Department released a statement regarding the robbery:





“During the robbery, the male that took the customers cell phones jumped over the counter and offered them donuts while the other two suspects were robbing the employees. The suspect then handed the customers donuts as the other two suspects were leaving.”

The three men are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon — not the donuts.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is encouraged to call the Houston Police Department Robbery Division at 713-308-0700, or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).