A driver crashed into their home, but, even though a Houston family lost everything, he walks free today

Alex Palacios and Velia Gonzalez were easing into their Monday morning on July 10.

But, as they laid in bed, the unthinkable happened:

A pickup truck smashed through the front wall of their home and into their bedroom.

Their home, located in the 100 block of Parker, was partially knocked from its foundation. Already undergoing renovations, the old home suffered major damage from the crash.

Now, Palacios and Gonzalez fear they’ve lost everything.





Since their home was uninsured, they are being forced to pay for repairs out of pocket, and with the home off its foundation and an entire exterior wall destroyed, they don’t have the funds to fix it.

They are even considering knocking down the home, without electricity, instead.

In the three weeks after the accident, the family is now being forced to rely on an extension cord connected to a neighbor’s home.

And Palacios and Gonzalez are not just worried for themselves: five others share the home with them, including Gonzalez’s 87-year-old grandmother.

Police say the driver in the crash was suicidal, and he won’t face charges for the incident.

If you’d like to help, Palacios and Gonzalez started a GoFundMe page to help pay for house repairs.