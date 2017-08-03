A driver on North Freeway crashed going more than 140 mph and he’s expected to survive

His Subaru split into three pieces and he was thrown into oncoming traffic, but a driver going more than 140 miles per hour who crashed along the North Freeway early this morning is expected to survive.

The spectacular crash near Airtex Drive in north Harris County happened when the 21-year-old driver was going northbound and hit a median, lost control, and then hit a traffic pole.

INSANE CRASH: Speedometer of crashed sports car reads more than 140mph! Driver went airborne, hit light pole & split car in 3. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/9wFLX4OEvT — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) August 3, 2017

Debris from the crash hit another vehicle; the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.





While he is expected to survive, the driver is being investigated for being under the influence.