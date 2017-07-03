A drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a car with a family of six

A family of six traveling in a small SUV was hit by a drunk driver who ran a red light in north Houston over the weekend, sending two adults and four children to the hospital with serious injuries.

A man driving a Ford Mustang around 9 p.m. Saturday hit the family’s car on the North Freeway frontage road at W. Parker Road. The impact caused both cars to spin out of control, with the family’s SUV hitting a light pole.





Police said the children in the car were an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and an 18-month old girl.

The children and their parents were taken to Memorial Herman in serious condition. Authorities said two of the children were in critical condition.

The man who caused the accident also was transported to the hospital where he is reported in stable condition. He was determined to be intoxicated and will face charges.