A drunk driving Texas City official was arrested Monday after she killed a father and son near the Galveston Causeway

The I-45 causeway in Galveston was the site of a tragic pedestrian accident in the early morning hours of Monday, July 3.

A father, 58, and son, 33, are dead after a woman hit them on I-45 near the Galveston Causeway, according to police.

A father and son were both killed when an intoxicated driver struck them just after midnight.

Citizens of Texas City were shocked to learn that the alleged drunk driver was Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney, 54.

Haney is currently charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Documents: TX City Commissioner Dee Haney admitted to smoking marijuana before police say she hit & killed father & son with truck.





Van Duoc Le, 59, and his son Phue Hong Le, 33, were standing on the shoulder of the road by the driver’s side of their Tacoma pickup truck before the accident.

Another passenger, Duoc Le’s son-in-law, was securing items in the bed of their truck.

As the men waited on the son-in-law, Haney’s Ford F-150 veered off the road and struck the group.

Father and son were knocked into the grassy area beside the highway.

Based on the results of her blood tests, Haney was charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

She also allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the crash.

Haney is out on a $100,000 bond and must use a breathalyzer before operating a motor vehicle at this time.