A familiar Houston billionaire wants to buy the Houston Rockets

Tillman Fertitta knows a few things about pro sports.

He was one of the original investors and a partner in the Texans, before the he had to sell his share when the NFL began prohibiting team owners from having an interest in gambling-related business.

Fertitta, owner of Golden Nugget casinos in Louisiana, Mississippi and Las Vegas, complied but never lost his desire to own a sports franchise.

So on the heels of owner Leslie Alexander announcing he is selling the Houston Rockets, count the Landry’s magnate among the interested parties.





“I definitely have an interest,” Fertitta, the Landry’s restaurants founder and CEO and gambling mogul, said to the Houston Chronicle. “Just hope it doesn’t go for crazy numbers. I’ve never really wanted to own a professional team outside of Houston. Houston is my hometown and the place I would prefer to own a professional team.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Fertitta would have ties to the team; he served as an advisory director during the franchise’s championship seasons in 1994-95.