Earlier this week, a shooter allegedly targeted a family of five in southwest Houston, but the sound of gunshots reportedly did little to stir the dangerous neighborhood initially.





Police say the incident happened at an apartment complex near the area of Sharpcrest Street and Corporate Drive just after midnight Wednesday.

A family — a man, his girlfriend and three children — said they sat inside their unit when a gunman outside aimed a rifle at the apartment.

Police say a shooter used a rifle to target a family of 5 inside of a SW Houston apartment. One man dead, two others injured.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, but said it initially did not disturb the eventing.

But, then, chaos rang out:

“Everybody was just running around. Grown man screaming at the top of his lungs ‘Oh my God,'” a man said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Authorities said the man inside the unit, Alex Clark, received a rushed transport to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The victim in a deadly shooting in southwest Houston in which his pregnant girlfriend and infant child were injured has been identified by family.

The woman, pregnant with Clark’s child, reportedly sustained injuries in the shootout, but is expected to survive. One of the children grazed by a bullet is also said to be ok.

If you would like to report information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.