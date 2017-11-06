A family of 4 escapes with minor injuries following explosion at their east Houston home

Four members of a family received minor burns after a possible gas explosion at their home in east Houston overnight.

The blast, which happened at Walker and Milby streets, could have started near the home’s gas meter, according to Houston firefighters.

“Transport patients were already outside the structure upon arrival, so we’re really not sure how or when that happened,” HFD district chief Theodore Rocha told ABC13.





The victims–a 60-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman–were found outside the home when authorities arrived, and were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with burns on forearms.

They were likely injured in a flash explosion, firefighters said.

The investigation is ongoing, as authorities sift through the glass- and wood-strewn area for more clues as to what caused the incident.