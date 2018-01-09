Menu
Their father reportedly died during a hit-and-run three years ago.

RELATED: A young mother and child were the victims of Houston’s hit-and-run traffic this weekend


And, sadly, history recently repeated itself for the Rodriguez family:

Police said an SUV hit Patricia Rodriguez, 38, killing her as she tried to cross Fondren in southwest Houston on Saturday night.

Now, her heartbroken family wants answers.

The driver of a maroon Nissan Murano, who initially stopped, reportedly left the scene:

“This person had to have known that they hit a person,” Torie Castenada, the victim’s sister, said in an interview.

Witnesses said they did catch a partial view of the car’s license plate, with the letters “JB,” but couldn’t see the rest.

Now, the family is fearful the same thing will happen after they lost their father, whose hit-and-run suspect remains at large.

RELATED: Police chase catches trio fleeing after beating one man and hitting motorcyclist outside Houston’s Bombshells

“My family would love for them to just turn themselves in. It could’ve been an accident, we don’t know how lit up it was,” Castenada said further.

May her loved ones know peace.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A family wants answers after they lose another loved one in a hit-and-run AP Photo/David J. Phillip
