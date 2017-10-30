A fan-made music video honoring Astros Star Jose Altuve will make you want to learn how to polka

Disclaimer: The writer of this article is personally acquainted with some of the participants in the attached video.

Move over, Super Bowl Shuffle — here comes the Altuve Polka.

That’s right. A group of veteran Houston musicians gathered to pay tribute to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in their own unique and inimitable way.

The musical group, Polish Pete and the Polka? I Hardly Know Her Band, stars in a music video that has caught on with local and national media outlets.

Television stations in Houston and Austin are picking up the song and video for their reports on the Astros’ journey to their first World Series Championship. ESPN’s Hannah Storm, who started her broadcasting career in Houston, also paid tribute to the video:





“Latest goofy song to accompany a team’s championship run— and this one’s catchy! @astros #WorldSeries”

After Game 5, Chris Rose and Kevin Millar of MLB Network showed the video and interviewed Altuve about his thoughts on the tribute.

“I love it,” he said. “It was good.”



The song was written by Pete Gordon (aka “Polish Pete”), a long-time Houston musician and the owner of Houston’s Continental Club. Band members including banjoist Jim Henkel, drummer John “Goodtime” Smith, bass drummer Tomas Escalante, tuba player Allen Hill and producer Paul Beebe have all played in various bands with Gordon.

According to the band’s Facebook page, they took part in a pep rally outside of Minute Maid Park prior to Game 5. Gordon attended the game, which the Astros won 13-12 in ten innings.

The song will reportedly be available on iTunes soon.

In the meantime, Astros fans can sing and dance along as the World Series moves to Dodger Stadium for Game 6 Tuesday night: “Let’s All Cheer Al-Tu-Ve!”