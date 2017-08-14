A father and daughter are in critical condition following two separate crashes in Waller County

A father and daughter are in critical condition after two wrecks along US 290 in Waller County.

RELATED: Nine injured, including seven children, in southeast Houston crash

In the first accident, the father was driving his daughter, son and a friend shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning in the eastbound lanes of US 290 just before FM 362.

The father fell asleep at the wheel, and the vehicle went airborne, flipping in the air before landing right-side-up. When the father realized his daughter was thrown from the car, he went to find her; that’s when he was hit by another vehicle.





Both were Life-Flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: A driver crashed into their home, but, even though a Houston family lost everything, he walks free today

The other two passengers had minor injuries; the friend, who was sitting in the front seat, told authorities he was wearing a seatbelt. It is unclear if anyone else in the car was.