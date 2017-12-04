Witnesses say the father pulled his three children from a fire late last night in northeast Houston.

The fire started at a duplex in the 3800 block of Lila Street at Ralston Street.

Despite smoke pouring out of the building from the second floor, those near the scene say the 40-year-old man plucked his 10-year-old, 4-year-old and 2-year-old from the scary inferno.

Fortunately, the children only suffered minor smoke inhalation; the father had burns on his feet and hands.

All were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to ABC 13.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.