Witnesses say the father pulled his three children from a fire late last night in northeast Houston.
The fire started at a duplex in the 3800 block of Lila Street at Ralston Street.
Despite smoke pouring out of the building from the second floor, those near the scene say the 40-year-old man plucked his 10-year-old, 4-year-old and 2-year-old from the scary inferno.
Fortunately, the children only suffered minor smoke inhalation; the father had burns on his feet and hands.
All were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to ABC 13.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.