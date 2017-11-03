A few bucks can get you a tattoo to commemorate the historic Astros win and fans are cashing in

If you’ve got $7, it’s enough to buy you a small tattoo at a Houston-area parlor to commemorate the Houston Astros historic Game 7 win in the World Series.

At Art Official Ink in north Houston, owner Geovanni Dominguez started tattooing shortly after the World Series win last night. In no time, about 100 customers had new Astros-related ink.