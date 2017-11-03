A few bucks can get you a tattoo to commemorate the historic Astros win and fans are cashing in
Screen shot from Art Official Ink Instagram
Rare Houston

A few bucks can get you a tattoo to commemorate the historic Astros win and fans are cashing in

Article will continue after advertisement

If you’ve got $7, it’s enough to buy you a small tattoo at a Houston-area parlor to commemorate the Houston Astros historic Game 7 win in the World Series.

RELATED: Texas man gets the same tattoo as his shelter dog to show solidarity, but the Internet can’t stop laughing

At Art Official Ink in north Houston, owner Geovanni Dominguez started tattooing shortly after the World Series win last night. In no time, about 100 customers had new Astros-related ink.

Congratulations Houston we're starting off our victory with $7 astros tattoos

A post shared by Art Official Ink (@artofficialink) on

RELATED: Rap legend Tupac Shakur got his iconic “Thug Life” tattoo at this Houston shop


“I got to get some sleep,” Dominguez told Click2Houston, adding he would go home to rest and open again at 5:00 p.m. Thursday for more Astros tattoos.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement