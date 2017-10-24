A field goal won Dawson High School the game Friday night, and the kicker turned out to be a queen

Dawson High School senior Claire Jeffress may now wear a tiara, but this doesn’t mean she’s sitting pretty on the sidelines.

RELATED: Galena Park ISD apologizes for photoshopping homecoming queen’s hair

According to its roster, Jeffress is the kicker on the Eagles’ football team, and she kicked things in gear when the coach needed her to secure a win against the team’s rival Pearland during the district game.

Our 2017 Homecoming Queen is Claire Jeffress!! 💙❤️🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/VQTCfGCsfN — Dawson Eagles (@DawsonHighSchl) October 14, 2017

With only a 1:08 left on the clock, the score remained tied, when Jeffress walked onto the field to kick 30 yards for the win.





And the reigning homecoming queen said she never thought about missing:

“I just wanted to do what I’ve always done and not think of it as any big deal,” the high schooler said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “My team had faith in me, and they were going to block for me, and the snap and the hold were going to be good, so I just had to do my job.”

Jeffress drove the ball 30-yards and through the goal posts, putting her team on top 38-35.

“Claire is something – she just doesn’t get rattled,” head coach Eric Wells said in an interview postgame. “There wasn’t even a question that she was going to kick it.

Thanks to Jeffress, the Eagles took home the win, but it wasn’t the only win for Jeffress this school year:

The previous Friday night, Jeffress’ peers crowned her homecoming queen, proving she reigns both on and off the field.

RELATED: Could golf be coming to Greenspoint mall?

After helping her team clench the win over their district rival, Jeffress said the following in an interview:

“It means everything that I was able to support my team the way they have supported me.”

Congrats, Claire!