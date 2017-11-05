A fire destroyed about 60 units at a southwest Houston apartment complex overnight

Flames quickly overtook about 60 apartments as firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in southwest Houston overnight.

The fire happened at the Santa Monica Apartment complex on Hillcroft Street near Tarna Lane.

All residents were eventually accounted for, but neighbors told ABC 13 that they woke to the sounds of banging on the doors, people warning others to get out of the burning buildings.





“I just gathered all my things, and ran out and hoped for the best,” one neighbor told Eyewitness News. “I ran outside and saw hundreds of people outside, and just cars everywhere.”

Arson investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire; no injuries were reported.