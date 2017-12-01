Fans of the downtown Houston Italian restaurant Spaghetti Warehouse can now own a piece of their favorite destination.

The restaurant, which sustained severe damage from Hurricane Harvey, has placed numerous items up for auction, with bids starting as low as $1. The auction includes much of the kitchen equipment, such as refrigerators and steam tables, as well as decorative items, such as chandeliers and hanging lights.





The historic building at 901 Commerce Street took on floodwaters nearly to the top of the first floor, according to Spaghetti Warehouse spokesman David Ayers. Ayers told the Houston Chronicle the auction did not mean that the restaurant would close for good, but that it was looking to dispose of some items before it moved to a new location.

“These are items that can not be used going forward and need to be sold as is,” Ayers told the newspaper. “Some of the antiques were actually set aside to be used at the next location.

The Dallas-based restaurant chain started in 1972 and launched its Houston location the following year. Ayers also told the Houston Business Journal the restaurant was “absolutely committed to staying in Houston” and was “firmly committed to the Houston community,” but had yet to find a new location.

Bidders can only bid through the website and must pick up items at the Commerce Street location. Among the items up for auction is an antique bank safe. While the auction does not list the dimensions or the weight of the safe, the listing describes it as “very heavy” and instructs bidders to “bring a team to lift.” As of this writing, the current bid is $5.00 with no reserve. The auction closes Dec. 14.

Aside from the food and the historic location, the restaurant has another claim to fame: one of the most haunted places in Houston. According to urban legends, a young pharmacist lost his life when he fell down an elevator shaft. His distraught young wife died a year later, and their specters haunted the restaurant.

At last report, the spirits from beyond were not posted on the auction list.