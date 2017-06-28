A former cop in Friendswood has been accused of indecency with a child

A former cop in Friendswood stands accused of indecency with a child.

RELATED: After a judge called her crimes the worst abuse he had ever seen, it was up to a jury to decide her fate

Jeffrey Kimball, 31, who was terminated from his job in April, was recently charged with engaging in inappropriate behavior — touching a girl younger than 17 — in a February 21 incident.

At the time, he was employed as an officer with the department.

RELATED: A juvenile jail employee’s months-long method of counseling has her facing sex charges





Kimball is expected to appear in court on July 18.

Information on this story is developing.