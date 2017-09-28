A former H-E-B exec deviated from his grocery list and picked up enough contraband for 600 years in jail

Here, everything is better, but not for one Texan:

John Morgan Campbell, 66, could face up to 600 years in prison on charges of promoting child pornography.

According to reports, Campbell is accused of both finding and owning nude and sexually explicit images of children under 18.

He is also accused of promoting those images online.

Campbell allegedly sent an email to a coworker back in 2014 with one of the graphic images – a photo of a young naked boy – included as an attachment.





The recipient of the email contacted his supervisor, who, in turn, contacted human resources.

Campbell was turned over to the police from there.

“Best way to describe it was shock,” the witness said in an interview. “Something you wouldn’t necessarily have seen in a business environment.”

Texas rangers found more explicit images and videos on Campbell’s work computer after it was seized for evidence.

His trial is currently in the testimony phase, which will likely continue for a few days.

This is a developing story.