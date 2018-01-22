According to docket records, Brandin Glispy will appear in a Harris County Court today to face sexual assault charges stemming from two accusations last year.





The former deputy constable for Precinct 6 is reportedly accused of sexually assaulting “two women while he was in uniform,” making his first court appearance on Friday.

His father, Michael Glispy, told Click2Houston.com he believes his son is innocent:

“Brought up in the church. Dedicated to the law,” the father said in an interview. “The truth will come out, and he’ll be free.”

Meanwhile, during another interview, prosecutors, like Jennifer Stabe, said they think there may be other victims out there:

“Obviously, he’s in a position of trust and a position of power, and that does make it difficult for complainants to come forward. And that’s what our division is for. The public corruption division. We investigate cases against police officers and public officials. And, so, I would urge that, if there is a complainant out there, we will listen to you. We will listen to what you have to say. Just know that there are people here at the office that will pay attention.”

At least three other women are seeking justice, coming forward with their own accusations of assault against the 30-year-old Glispy.

The ex-official, who worked in the job for seven months, is officially facing sexual assault and attempted sexual assault charges, court records show.

This is a developing story.