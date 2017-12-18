Menu
Cole Harrell had just started his job as a welder a few weeks out of school when tragedy struck overnight in northeast Houston.


RELATED: Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

The 23-year-old was a former star wide receiver at Huffman-Hargrave. He was at a house party on Waterside View Court near Summerwood and Lake Houston when a fight among five people turned deadly.

“They got into a fight. In the middle of the fight, a gun came out and it went off,” Shaun Sylvester, a homicide detective with the Houston police, told Eyewitness News. “We’re not sure if it was some kind of accidental discharge or if somebody actually pulled the trigger, but we have one person who is deceased and the suspect who did turn himself in right away.”

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m., investigators say.

Harrell, who was shot four times according to family members, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

RELATED: An accidental shooting at a Houston gun range took a life in the parking lot

Four people are now being questioned in connection with the death.

This is a developing story.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
