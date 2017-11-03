A free expo combining Virtual Reality and beer is coming back to the Space City and you’re all invited

The second annual Immersive Technology Conference (ITC) Expo comes back to Houston Monday, Nov. 6, hosted by Eighth Wonder brewery, and it’s absolutely free.

ITC focuses on virtual reality and augmented reality products not focused on entertainment or gaming. Attendees who participated in 2016 included individuals from the oil and gas industry, marketing and technology, but the event is open to the general public.

RELATED: KFC is teaching new employees to cook chicken with virtual reality, and its super weird

Last year’s event saw speakers from companies like Microsoft, Texas A&M University and NASA, and drew roughly 200 participants from various tech and marketing disciplines, according to ITC’s website.





Houston-based software company HTX Labs will be celebrating its opening at the ITC Expo. The company specializes in whole-room immersive virtual reality experiences used for training people for threat situations and in skills they can use in the workplace.

HTX is finalizing what it calls “Experience Management Platform for Advance Conditioning and Training (EMPACT),” a threat simulation program designed for critical response training. The company will also be showcasing a program specifically for responding to active shooter and fire safety situations.

The conference goes from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Whether you can’t put down the Oculus, or have no idea what VR stands for, it looks to be worth checking out.

RELATED: Watch this mom totally freak out while playing a virtual reality horror game