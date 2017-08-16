A funnel cake queso burger? This year’s State Fair treats have pushed the caloric bar even further

The bullet train won’t be ready, but that’s no reason not to check out the Texas State Fair’s ridiculous fried options this September in Dallas.

RELATED: The latest dish to be deep fried for the State Fair of Texas may leave you scratching your head

The fair announced finalists for its Big Tex food awards Wednesday morning, and they are sure not to disappoint. Among the crazy highlights are a funnel-cake queso burger, deep-fried cupcakes, deep-fried Froot Loops, sloppy joe flautas and a tamale donut.

Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists- top 5 sweet & top 5 savory! #BTCA #BigTex pic.twitter.com/c8FooF3k1w — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) August 16, 2017

RELATED: Just looking at this new state fair food is enough to give you heartburn





While the calories won’t be so friendly, the food is worth the visit to this surprisingly genial, family-oriented annual attraction.