A gang member is on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend in northwest Houston

A member of the gang MS-13 is on the lam after allegedly killing his girlfriend following a weekend argument.

RELATED: These smiling MS-13 gang members with immigration holds were “ordered” by Satan to kill a young girl

The man, Carlos Gonzalez, 26, called police to alert them that his girlfriend had been “playing with a gun” when it accidentally went off Sunday evening.

Gonzalez then took the couple’s three-month-old infant and dropped the baby off with relatives before fleeing the area.





The victim’s mother, Blanca Garcia, told ABC13 that her daughter was concerned about her safety. She had told her mother that Gonzalez had threatened to kill her if she left him.

Garcia is speaking out to draw attention to domestic violence.

RELATED: A biker gang leader is getting hard time after being convicted of murdering a rival gang member

Gonzalez is an El Salvadorian national. There is a $5,000 reward out for information leading to his arrest.