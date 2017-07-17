A good time turned ugly at a bar in southwest Houston leaving 1 killed, 1 wounded

A good time turned ugly at a bar in southwest Houston on Saturday night when two men were shot during a fight in the parking lot.

The shooting left one man dead and another wounded.

At around 11:50 p.m., a group of men started to fight in the parking lot of a bar in the 10200 block of Club Creek Road in southwest Houston.

During the fight, at least one man pulled out a gun and started shooting.





Two men were shot. One of the men died at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital and is listed as wounded.

Police are still investigating the crime, including the number of possible shooters.

The suspects fled the scene immediately following the incident, so police are still looking for leads.

No suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information about this crime, contact HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.