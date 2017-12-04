Menu
One look at the person traveling with a Texan in the HOV lane and they knew she was a big dummy
A gorilla hopped her enclosure Saturday at the Houston Zoo to hang with the hogs.

RELATED: The Houston Zoo debuts its newest residents with twin jaguar cubs


Holli, a 28-year-old western lowland gorilla, found her way into the neighboring red river hogs’ exhibit around 1 p.m. The two species share a habitat, but are separated.

No one knows just yet how the primate did it, but as a precaution, zoo officials closed the African Forest area until the gorilla was led back home.

“The gorilla was never outside animal containment, and guests were not in danger at any time,” the zoo said in a statement.

RELATED: After a week-long closure, the Houston Zoo is open for business

The gorillas and hogs have a checkered history. When the exhibit opened in 2015, one of Holli’s mates instigated a fight by throwing food at the pigs.

“The hogs did not respond to that,” primate supervisor Jill Moyse said the time. “To them it’s just food.”

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
