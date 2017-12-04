A gorilla hopped her enclosure Saturday at the Houston Zoo to hang with the hogs.

Holli, a 28-year-old western lowland gorilla, found her way into the neighboring red river hogs’ exhibit around 1 p.m. The two species share a habitat, but are separated.

No one knows just yet how the primate did it, but as a precaution, zoo officials closed the African Forest area until the gorilla was led back home.

“The gorilla was never outside animal containment, and guests were not in danger at any time,” the zoo said in a statement.

The gorillas and hogs have a checkered history. When the exhibit opened in 2015, one of Holli’s mates instigated a fight by throwing food at the pigs.

“The hogs did not respond to that,” primate supervisor Jill Moyse said the time. “To them it’s just food.”