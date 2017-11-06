A Harris County police deputy may not walk again after answering a call of duty

A Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Constable was shot multiple times when he responded to a domestic incident in northwest Harris County Sunday.

Deputy Constable Justin Gay was at a domestic disturbance call when he was hit. He reportedly tased a suspect after the latter fled into a field.

The suspect is being identified as Constantine Argyrion, 38. Deputies were able to catch Argyrion after a K-9 bit the suspect.

Shot six times in the lower part of his body, Deputy Gay was transported to Memorial Hermann downtown via Life Flight. Pct. 4 told KHOU he underwent an 18-hour surgery early Monday.





Though he is expected to survive, it is not known if Deputy Gay will walk again.

“The outpouring support we got from all law enforcement agencies for the Harris County Sheriff’s office, the Houston Police Department was out there,” said Constable Mark Herman with Harris County Precinct 4.

“I received a call on the way to the hospital from Chief Art Acevedo saying whatever he has at his disposal. The emotions and outpour has just been tremendous. We appreciate everything. The good news is our deputy is going to survive and make this. To what degree, we don’t know yet.”