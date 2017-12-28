Michael Vayner, co-owner of mobile photo booth business PicMe Events, encountered a serious setback when his equipment was stolen Christmas Eve.

According to KPRC, Vayner was booked for a Christmas Eve party that day, and a wedding later on. When he went his trailer full of photography equipment, however, he was shocked to find the trailer missing.





“I always come through this lot right here when I’m ready to hook it up. Just as I turned in, I looked. No trailer. I literally got out of my car and dropped to my knees,” Vayner said in an interview.

The trailer houses his entire business: his photo booth, lights, props, an iPad and more, totaling more than $25,000.

The loss of his trailer was even more disastrous after Vayner’s struggle to recover from Harvey. He reportedly put everything he had into his mobile photo booth after the storm hit.

Vayner is now working with Houston police to try to get his stolen equipment back.

“Losing everything in Harvey and losing this is a sock to the stomach, to the wallet, everything,” Vayner said.

A GoFundMe page is active to help Vayner recoup his losses.

