Due to a drastic decrease in business post-Harvey, her father said he thought about selling his bakery north of downtown Houston.

Now, nearly 60,000 retweets later, La Casa Bakery and Cafe may be able to stay open, all thanks to the owner’s daughter Jackie Garza who took to Twitter to promote her Trinidadian father’s business.

HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT. HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER! LA CASA BAKERY AND CAFE 1002 HOGAN STREET 77009!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cc2fEDwuyB — j (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

Garza, a senior at the Heights High School, hopes her father’s dream, the one he made come true when he opened the restaurant two years ago after working for longer, stays alive.

The Tweet last Wednesday reportedly generated so much support and notoriety, the panaderia is now swamped with business.

PSA: WE ONLY HAVE LIKE ONE WAITRESS ON THE FLOOR WHILE IM AWAY AT SCHOOL PLZ KEEP THAT IN MING IF YOU GO! — j (@basicjackz) December 11, 2017

Now Jackie’s social media savvy may just pay off, especially since she said she hopes to become a partner with her father following her graduation.

See y’all there!