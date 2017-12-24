Menu
Authorities say a motorcycle traveling more than 100-mph crashed early this morning in east Houston.

The motorcycle reportedly hit a guardrail at 4:30 a.m. on Federal Road near Greens Bayou Street, with the impact catapulting the driver and a passenger end over end.

Police say the female passenger became thrown into a drainage ditch waist-deep with water, and they believe she did not wear her seatbelt or any protective gear, ultimately perishing at the scene.

The male driver reportedly received a transport to an area hospital with major injuries, reports showing his leg may need to be amputated.

The driver reportedly wore a helmet, which authorities say likely saved his life.

Meanwhile, he may be facing criminal charges related to the high-speed crash; however, investigators say it is currently unknown currently if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story.

