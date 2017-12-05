A woman walking in an Independence Heights neighborhood was snatched and taken to a backyard where she was held hostage by an armed gunman who had just led officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul.
The man barricaded himself and the hostage at East 32nd and Omega streets just before 9 p.m. Monday in a vehicle in a backyard.
As authorities worked to clear the area, they negotiated with the man, who in turn, shot at them.
He eventually released the woman and then shot himself; he was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
