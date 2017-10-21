A Houston-area 6-year-old boy’s walk to school with his mom turned out to be his last

According to authorities, earlier this week, a 37-year-old woman died from injuries after an SUV struck her during a walk to school with her 6-year-old son in Sienna Plantation.

RELATED: A Houston man is recovering after yet another MetroRail pedestrian accident downtown

Lisa Smith’s walk with her son, who is reportedly in stable condition, to Jan Schiff Elementary School turned out to be her last, when a grandmother, also said to be at the school for drop off at the time, hit them near Sienna Ranch Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the fatal scene unfolded during morning rush hour at an intersection without a crossing guard.





RELATED: Driver plows into Pappa’s Bar-B-Q in Houston after striking SUV and pedestrian

“We saw the police and all the fire trucks here,” witness Rekha Silas said in an interview with ABC 13. “It breaks my heart.”

May she RIP.