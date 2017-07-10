A Houston-area voice actor was tragically killed over the weekend in a mid-air skydiving collision

Randy Schell, a well-known Houston voice-over actor, was tragically killed over the weekend in a mid-air collision during a jump at a Brazoria County skydiving center.

Schell was killed when he and another skydiver, 74-year-old Denis Wolf, collided during a group jump, according to Rosharon-based Skydive Spaceland.

Wolf suffered a broken rib from the crash, but landed safely with his backup parachute. He fractured one leg while landing, but is expected to make a full recovery.





It is thought Schell was rendered unconscious in the collision, thus unable to pull his parachute cord.

For more than two decades, Schell worked for Cox Media Group’s local radio stations.

“We have lost a family member,” the company’s Houston vice president Mark Krieschen told the Houston Chronicle Sunday.

“I know it’s going to take some time to get over this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Donna and Randy’s family.”