A Houston convenience store sold the $1M Powerball ticket, and if you haven’t heard, it’s still up for grabs

There’s something about convenience stores in the Heights: a neighborhood shop reportedly sold a Powerball ticket possibly worth up to $1 million.

A customer at the Heights Food Mart on Heights Boulevard in Houston used the quick pick option to match the five numbers selected in Wednesday night’s drawing: 12, 30, 36, 47 and 62.

However, the ticket did not match the “powerball” number – 9 – which entitled the winner to a share of the massive $307 Million Powerball jackpot.





Three of the million-dollar tickets were sold in the multi-state lottery, with the Heights ticket as the only one in Texas.

More than 50 other players nationwide matched four of the five numbers, which netted each of them $50,000.

According to Powerball.com, the odds of matching the five numbers of the 69 chosen are 1 in 11,688,053.52.

Odds of hitting the Powerball number in addition to the five other numbers is a staggering 1 in 292,201,338.00. The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing will be $356 million.

The competing Mega Millions jackpot stands at nearly $382 million, and the two games each have jackpots of over $300 million for the first time in their histories.

May the odds be ever in your favor.