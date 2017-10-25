A Houston couple in a Cadillac robbed a woman with the help of an popular selling app

She said she used OfferUp to sell many of her old things.

But a recent run-in with a couple in a Cadillac reportedly left the Kingwood woman shaken up and vowing to no longer use the marketplace selling app.

RELATED: Houston law enforcement vows to crackdown on crime — then this happens

“It’s scary. It’s scary,” she said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “I could have lost my life.”

The woman said, recently, she sold a radar detector on the app, purchased by the couple who reportedly came to her house to check it out.





According to the victim, a baby slept in the backseat of the vehicle while the man and woman looked over the radar device, when all of the sudden, the man took off with the merchandise.

While she said her security camera got a clear picture of the incident, it turns out the woman wasn’t the only victim in the scam:

The couple allegedly robbed one unsuspecting seller earlier, going on to rob three others the same day — including a man at a Shell station off Eastex Parkway, who reportedly lost his iPhone to the couple.

RELATED: Illinois father of 7 is killed in horrific way after he met with teenage girls to sell them an iPhone

Police are cautioning people selling goods over the Internet to utilize safe zones, like police stations, to deter potential criminals.

If you would like to share information on these incidents, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.