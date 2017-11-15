Police said they do not believe a Houstonian they pursued earlier this morning to be driving drunk or suffering from a medical condition.





But that didn’t stop him from driving at “record-breaking” speeds – of 45 miles an hour – along I-10, as police “chased” along.

Investigators said the slow-speed chase started in West University around 2:00 a.m., when authorities tried to pull over the car for holding up traffic and failing to properly signal.

Authorities said the driver eventually came to his senses:

“Our officers were able to get ahead of the chase, deploy spike strips, flatten the tires,” Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said in an interview with ABC 13. “The vehicle stopped at I-10 and Federal, and officers took the suspect into custody.”

Tests came back negative for alcohol or impairment, but authorities said they still arrested the man for “evading in a motor vehicle.”