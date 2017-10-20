A Houston elementary school counselor allegedly used lice checks to commit sex crimes against an 8-year-old

A former counselor at a Houston elementary school was charged Monday with indecency with a child after allegedly assaulting an 8-year-old girl. The crimes were committed on school property.

Authorities believe Brandon McElveen, 33, used his position as a counselor for KIPP Explore Academy to gain access to the student several times.

McElveen would pull the girl from class for extended periods of time under false pretenses, such as lice checks.

The girl told police he knew him as “Mr. Mack,” and that the incidents happened while she was a second grader at the charter school.





According to the child, McElveen would touch her over and under her clothing, even when she told him to stop. He would also remove her clothing, which he claimed was to check for bites and lice.

McElveen also forced the little girl to touch his private parts.

The child’s teachers became suspicious because the little girl was pulled from class so often for unknown reasons; they reported the incidences to the school and McElveen was fired after KIPP learned of the allegations.

Police were able to take him into custody Thursday after a city-wide hunt. He was found in Victoria, Tex.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Houston Police at 713-830-3265.