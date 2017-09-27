A Houston family was stunned by a selfless Sam’s waitress during their evacuation from Harvey

The Sepeda family fled Houston when Hurricane Harvey hit.

But they soon realized people all over the state were ready to help.

After evacuating to Fairfield, south of Dallas on Interstate 45, and stopping at the iconic roadside restaurant Sam’s, a run-in with a waitress made their week.

Their server learned of the family’s exodus toward the end of their meal, after which she handed them a note they opened in the parking lot.





The family shared the post to show the world “this is what Texas pride is made of.”

