A Houston invader met his match after a resident fought back to defend his apartment

Police are investigating a deadly scene in north Houston where an apartment dweller defending his property shot and killed a robber in a home invasion.

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at The Palms on Rolling Creek Apartments on Rolling Creek Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway, near the North Freeway.

When a group of suspects attempted to rob a man and woman, the man shot back, and an exchange of gunfire followed.





The man went to the hospital by transport after being shot. His wife was also admitted for shortness of breath.

Authorities believe another suspect ran over the slain victim.

This is a developing story.