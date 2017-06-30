A Houston jury said a financing company is guilty after it cheated investors planning to build over the old AstroWorld

This week, a Houston jury returned a unanimously guilty verdict for a case investigating a scheme that allegedly cheated $25 million out of investors, who were planning a residential project on the hallowed grounds of what once was AstroWorld.

A group of investors named B Choice hoped to cash in on the high-density residential deal to be located on 104 acres where the infamous Houston theme park once stood.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the jury found Epicentre guilty of taking $25 million from B Choice, using it to buy about 11 acres, running the money through a series of mortgages – as an alleged laundering technique, then pocketed the leftovers.”





According to the original petition filed in July 2014, Epicentre Development Associates, LLC, went as far as soliciting investments to develop the project.

The jury also opted to award $35 million in punitive damages to B Choice, a type of damages meant to punish and incentivize parties from committing the same illegal acts.

