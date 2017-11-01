A Houston law firm went the extra mile to save folks from a Halloween nightmare or a morning walk of shame

Houston-based law firm Sutliff & Stout decided to help Halloween revelers get home safely by paying for their Uber, Lyft or taxi rides Tuesday night.

For those who faced the costumed walk of shame back home the next day, the firm offered to pay up to $30 dollars toward a ride from 5:00 pm Halloween night until 10:00 am Nov. 1.

To take advantage of the free trip, riders must mail their receipt with a copy of their driver’s license to the address provided within a week, and the firm will credit you the money via PayPal.





Here’s where you can mail your receipt:

No DWI Free Holiday Rides

Sutliff & Stout, PLLC

550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530

Houston, Texas 77027

According to ABC, Sutliff & Stout has done this before during other holidays to try and prevent injuries, accidents and deaths from drunk driving.

The firm started their No DWI Free Holiday Rides program after representing Brandon Patterson, a man seriously injured in a drunk driving crash.

