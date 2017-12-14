After what many consider an enormous political upset in the race for Alabama’s Senate seat, Democrats are already saying Houston Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will be the next to go.





According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke sent out a campaign email to his supporters stating, “If you weren’t sure if our campaign to take on Ted Cruz was possible, you have to know it is now. Next stop, Texas 2018.”

O’Rourke also posted a clip of Cruz saying he didn’t believe Roy Moore should drop out of the Senate race after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him. Cruz did eventually withdraw his endorsement of Moore after accusations continued to mount.

"Of course not." That’s what Ted Cruz said when asked if Roy Moore – a man who preyed on girls – should be kept from the Senate. We can't normalize his actions or elevate him to the Senate. And we can't let those who’ve supported him off the hook. pic.twitter.com/2vn6IJWjnJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 13, 2017

People like Vox News writer Matt Yglesias point to Cruz’s already low approval ratings in Texas as a sign that he could be ousted in the 2018 elections, pointing out that his approval rating in his home state is actually lower than Moore’s was in Alabama.

O’Rourke is seen as the likely Democratic frontrunner for the 2018 race, and is expected to be Cruz’s main opposition.

