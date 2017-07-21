A Houston man is suing a Baytown business claiming their tortilla chips made him have a stroke

El Matador Foods in Baytown is embroiled in a fried-foods feud.

A Houston man is suing the tortilla-chip manufacturer, claiming that their chips are responsible for him having a stroke.

Henry Riojas of Henry’s Dream Distributors filed the claim Thursday in Harris County court, accusing chip manufacturer El Matador Foods of “everything from gross negligence to deceptive trade to breach of contract.”

Riojas worked with the Baytown company to manufacture chips for Riojas’ business beginning in 2010. In February 2016, during a demonstration at Sam’s Club, a salt shaker was found inside a sealed bag of chips, court papers claim.





Riojas, who has contracts that supply chips to Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club, “suffered emotional distress” because of the incident.

“Several customers saw the salt shaker roll out of the bag and walked off from the demonstration,” the suit says.

Then, Henry’s Dream Distributors allegedly found a dirty napkin inside a chip bag at a Harris Community College event. At the same event, Henry’s handed out free chips and salsa – but the chips were “rancid,” the distributor alleges.

Shortly after, Riojas had a stroke, which he contends was sparked by the “severe mental anguish” and “emotional distress.”

Riojas is asking the chip-maker to pay for his medical expenses, lost business opportunities, loss of earning capacities, loss of concentration and good health and “loss of use of chips.”

El Matador has been in business for over 50 years, first making its name supplying tortillas to Houston-area restaurants.